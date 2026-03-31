British National, Working With BCCI For IPL Matches, Found Dead At Mumbai Hotel

A British national working as a broadcast engineer with the BCCI for IPL matches was found dead in his room at Mumbai's Trident Hotel, the police said.

The man has been identified as Ian Williams Langford.

He had been staying at the Trident Hotel since March 24 in connection with IPL match coverage.

On March 29, after the match, Ian returned to his hotel room. A day later, on March 30, when the receptionist tried calling his room, there was no response.

Hotel staff then went to check on him.

As there was no response from inside, they opened the room using a master key and found him lying on the floor, the hotel said.

The hotel's in-house doctor was informed, who declared the man dead.

An accidental death report has been registered at Marine Drive Police Station, and further investigation is underway.