"Bring Your Sisters": BJP MLA's Remark On Muslims At Garba Triggers Row

A BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh has triggered a controversy with his comments on the entry of Muslims at Garba events, with the opposition Congress and AIMIM slamming the language of the BJP leader.

Speaking at a public event, BJP MLA from Huzur constituency in state capital Bhopal, Rameshwar Sharma, said that Muslim boys shouldn't come "alone to Garba, but also bring their sisters and daughters".

"Why do Muslim boys want to come to Garba alone? They shouldn't come alone; instead, they should bring their sisters and daughters along," the MLA said.

Then added with a smirk: "Our boys are ready too," evoking cheers from his audience.

The MLA then went on, "If Muslims want to join permanently, we are ready for that as well. Come, chant 'Jai Shri Ram,' and apply a tilak on your forehead. No one has a problem with that."

The MLA went on to warn against turning Garba into a spectacle. "If attempts are made to turn Garba into a spectacle or to engage in 'Love Jihad' there, the youth are ready to retaliate. Young people should serve their parents and protect their sisters. They should also be prepared to eliminate 'demons' while seeking the blessings of Goddess Jagdamba."

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Sharma's comments evoked strong reactions from his political opponents.

Congress MLA from Bhopal Central, Arif Masood, said, "Rameshwar Sharma's statement is extremely vile and cheap. I would simply say: mend your ways. Stop being insolent. Do not spew such filthy remarks."

He added: "Sharma should mend his ways, or the public will set him straight. For starters, Muslims do not attend Garba; they have nothing to do with it. The language used is extremely offensive."

Meanwhile, AIMIM Madhya Pradesh president Mohsin Ali Khan stated that Sharma needs to read the Constitution. Such statements serve to divide the country. Rameshwar Sharma should consult with BJP leaders like Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Shahnawaz Hussain.

He posed a question to the BJP's Muslim leaders: "If Rameshwar Sharma is asking Muslims to bring their sisters and daughters to Garba, will Sanwar Patel, Jamal Siddiqui, and Syed Zafar Islam take their own sisters and daughters to Garba?"

Right-wing groups and some political leaders have constantly objected to Muslims attending Garba festivals, alleging without any basis that they come to "target" Hindu girls. Organisers and right-wing groups regularly demand mandatory Aadhaar card checks at venue gates to verify that attendees are Hindu.