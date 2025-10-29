'Bring 10 Muslim Girls, Marry Them': Ex-BJP MLA's Remarks Spark Row

Doubling down after stirring up a controversy with his statement that he would arrange employment for any Hindu man who elopes with a Muslim woman, a former BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh has said Hindus can do whatever they want in the state without fear.

Slamming the remarks, the Samajwadi Party has said repeated attempts are being made to disrupt communal harmony, and Muslims are being insulted constantly.

Raghvendra Pratap Singh, who is a former BJP MLA from Dumariyaganj in Siddharthnagar district, had gone to Dhankharpur village in the constituency where two Hindu women were allegedly forced to marry Muslim men and made to convert. In a video from his visit on October 16, which has been widely shared, Singh can be heard saying he will not accept any less than 10 Muslim women "in exchange for" the two Hindu women.

"I will arrange the marriage of any Hindu who elopes with a Muslim girl and also arrange employment for them," Singh says in his speech.

"This isn't Akhilesh Yadav's time. There's no need to be afraid. We are with you. The issue of Muslim boys marrying two Hindu girls won't end just like that. Instead of two, Hindu youth should bring at least 10 Muslim girls and marry them. I will take care of the rest," he adds.

Following a controversy, the former MLA was asked about his remarks on Tuesday, and he showed no regret.

"The Dumariyaganj area used to be called Mini Pakistan. Since Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, the reign of terror of these people has been reined in. Otherwise, there were several villages where Hindus lived in fear, and their daughters and daughters-in-law were not safe. In Dhankharpur village, there is a Muslim majority, and two Hindus were lured away and converted to Islam in a week," he said.

"I went there and explained to the people that they need to wake up and fight back. There is no need to panic or be afraid. Prepare yourselves. We are with you... I said, 'If two Hindu girls have been taken, then you should go bring ten Muslim girls. We will take full responsibility for the wedding expenses and will also guarantee their security. This is not the era of (Samajwadi Party chief) Akhilesh Yadav or of other parties that practice Muslim appeasement. This is Yogi ji's era. There is no need to be afraid. Do whatever you want, we are with you," he added.

'Mute Spectator'

Condemning the remarks, the Samajwadi Party MLA from Dumariyanganj, Saiyada Khatoon, said they were part of a strategy to create communal unrest.

"Raghvendra Pratap Singh's statements are an insult to women. They keep insulting and disrespecting Muslims. Are Muslims not citizens of India, did they not lay down their lives for this country's freedom? No action has been taken despite my complaints. The administration is a mute spectator, and it will be responsible if something happens," she said.