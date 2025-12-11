Schools To Remain Closed On These Days, Check Full List Of Holidays Here

Following the extended break in October 2025 due to various festivities, students are now looking forward to another vacation period in December. The upcoming festivities Christmas, New Year's celebrations and winter vacations will offer another respite to children from the academic routines.

In Uttar Pradesh, schools will remain closed from December 20 to December 31, 2025, providing students with a 12-day break. The classes for the students will resume in January. The Uttar Pradesh government may further extend the vacation in January in case of intense cold weather. The government will review weather conditions and extend the holidays for the safety and comfort of students if the region experiences intense cold waves or dense fog. Any such updates will be communicated by respective schools to parents and students.

Schools in rain-affected districts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu will be closed on December 11, 12, 13, and 14.

Due to cold, fog, and snowfall, school holidays have been declared for children in Jammu and Kashmir. Schools will need to remain closed from December 8 to 14 in the winter zone of Jammu and Kashmir. Furthermore, all pre-primary schools and schools up to Class 8 will remain closed for the entire month of December and January. The classes for Class 1 to 8 will resume in March, while that of 9-12 will open from February 23, 2026.

