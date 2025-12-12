Raids In UP, Gujarat, Jharkhand Linked To Rs 1,000 Crore Cough Syrup Racket

In a sweeping operation early Thursday or Friday, the Lucknow Zonal office conducted raids at 25 locations connected to a sprawling illegal codeine-based cough syrup network to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore. The raids, which started at 7.30 am, are underway across multiple cities, including Lucknow, Varanasi, Jaunpur, and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh; Ranchi, and Ahmedabad.

The raids focus on premises linked to the main accused, Shubham Jaiswal, and his close associates Alok Singh and Amit Singh. Several cough syrup manufacturers suspected of fraudulently diverting their products for unlawful trading have also come under the scanner.

Additionally, the residence and office of Vishnu Aggarwal, a Chartered Accountant (CA), are being searched for alleged financial links supporting the illegal trade.

A Look At The Illegal Network

The Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) was registered after more than 30 FIRs (First Information Reports) were filed in the last two months across various Uttar Pradesh districts. The FIRs highlight large-scale illegal stocking, transportation, domestic circulation, and cross-border smuggling of codeine-based cough syrup- an increasingly misused pharmaceutical substance with high addiction potential.

Investigators estimate that the proceeds of crime in the case exceed Rs 1,000 crore, underlining the magnitude of the racket and its deep-rooted financial operations. The illegal network is believed to have used fraudulent documentation, covert supply chains, and interstate routes to move diverted pharmaceutical stock for illicit profit.

Main Accused Yet To Be Caught

Shubham Jaiswal is currently on the run and is believed to be hiding in Dubai. His father, Bhola Prasad, has already been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police. So far, 32 individuals connected to the illegal trade have been taken into custody across the state.

Recognising the scale and complexity of the case, the Uttar Pradesh Government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to streamline coordination between state police, financial agencies, and enforcement bodies. The multi-state crackdown marks one of the most extensive actions against illegal pharmaceutical trafficking in recent months.