Biker Assaulted, Dragged Over Calling Car "Tin Box" In UP

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested two men on Thursday for allegedly assaulting the motorcyclist and dragging him on the vehicle's bonnet for nearly 500 metres, officials said.

A video of a road-rage between the biker, Riyasat and car occupants surfaced on the internet, in which the youngsters were seen assaulting him, police said, adding that the incident took place on Wednesday in Nagal Tapri Road in the Dehat Kotwali area.

Additional SP City Vyom Bindal told PTI that following a complaint by Riyasat, a case was registered.

Acting on a tip off, the car driver, Raunak and his accomplice, Masrik, were arrested on Thursday, he said, adding that the car has also been seized.

In the video, the Riyasat is seen travelling towards Nagal when a car approaching from behind asks him to move aside, police said.

A heated argument ensued, during which the biker allegedly referred to the car as a "tin box", angering the occupants. They then reportedly assaulted him, police said.

After the attack, as the car occupants attempted to drive away, the biker stood in front of the vehicle to stop them. The driver then accelerated, causing the Riyasat to fall onto the bonnet, police added.

The car was driven at high speed for nearly 500 metres with the biker clinging on, before the driver applied sudden brakes, throwing him onto the road. The accused then fled from the spot, police said.

