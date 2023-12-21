"Victory Of Truth Over Lies": Brij Bhushan Aide On Wrestling Body Polls

On whether the inquiry against Brij Bhushan would be impartial, Mr Singh said the matter is sub-judice.

In his first reaction after winning the controversial elections to the Wrestling Federation of India, Sanjay Singh has called it a big victory of truth over lies. Referring to BJP MP and former chief of the wrestling body, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who faced sexual harassment allegations from top wrestlers, Sanjay Singh said an attempt was made to tarnish the reputation of a person whose character was spotless.

As his supporters congratulated him, slogans were also raised in Hindi, saying, "Sanjay Bhayya kya lekar chale, Brij Bhushan Singh ke khadau lekar chale (Where is Sanjay Singh going? He is carrying Brij Bhushan's shoes)", implying continuity of leadership.

Asked about people saying that he was a close aide of Brij Bhushan, the new wrestling federation president said, "I am definitely close to him, there is no doubt that I am close to him... This is a big victory of truth over lies. They tried to tarnish the character of a person whose character is spotless."

With his supporters raising slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' in the background, Mr Singh gave an assurance that no injustice would be meted out to any wrestler. "There will be no injustice with any wrestler or any woman wrestler."

On whether the inquiry against Brij Bhushan would be impartial, Mr Singh did not comment, saying the matter is sub-judice.

Earlier this year, top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, had taken to the streets to protest against Brij Bhushan, demanding a case against him as well as free-and-fair elections to the wrestling body. They had also demanded that neither the BJP MP nor anyone from his family should be a part of the wrestling federation.

Because of this demand, Brij Bhushan's son Prateek and son-in-law Vishal Singh did not contest the elections.

On Thursday, Sanjay Singh won the polls for the top wrestling body by a landslide, securing 40 out of 47 votes against his opponent. He was contesting against Anita Sheoran, a wrestler who is a Commonwealth Games gold-medal winner and was backed by the ace wrestlers who were involved in the protest.

Besides the president, a senior vice-president, four vice-presidents, a secretary-general, a treasurer, two joint secretaries and five executive members of the wrestling body were also elected. Many of the people who secured these posts are also seen as part of the Brij Bhushan camp.

The process for the top wrestling body began in July, but got delayed because of court cases, leading to international wrestling body United World Wrestling suspending the Wrestling Federation of India. The Supreme Court recently set aside a stay imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, clearing the decks for the elections.

The suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India is likely to be lifted following Thursday's elections.