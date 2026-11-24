Bride sitting like a "tawaif" (courtesan), men gawking like "pigs", men and women mingling at weddings, and women without purdah (veil). These are some of the controversial remarks made by AIMIM Bihar unit chief Akhtarul Iman that have landed him in hot water.

Speaking about what he described as improper practices at Muslim weddings, the leader of Asaduddin Owaisi's party used highly objectionable language to describe the way women dress at weddings and the custom of muh dikhai (the bride's face being unveiled before guests).

Comparing the practice to that of a tawaif (courtesan) sitting in public, Iman stressed the importance of purdah and complained about women attending weddings without covering their heads.

The controversy erupted after a video went viral on social media showing Iman delivering a public speech in which he lashed out against Muslim brides sitting without veils over their faces, while men looked at them.

"I want to ask our menfolk, have you lost all sense of shame? This type of free intermingling is characteristic of swine," Iman was heard saying in the video.

He also criticised women for not covering their heads. "More men these days wear skull caps than women who wear dupattas on their heads," he said, insisting that "purdah (veil) is essential for women in Islam".

The Amour MLA's remarks triggered a backlash, with the BJP and the Congress accusing him of "speaking like a regressive maulana".

"He should go to Afghanistan if he worries about the sharia so much," the ruling party in Bihar said.

Iman, however, doubled down on his remarks, arguing that purdah for Muslim women was far more important than vermilion (sindoor) for married Hindu women. He also defended his choice of words, saying they were "like a slap on the face of a recalcitrant child who refuses to wake up at a proper time".

Bihar BJP leader Danish Eqbal said: "It is regrettable that an MLA has ended up speaking like one of those regressive maulanas who have been saying things that are demeaning for women and impinge upon their rights."

"Our women are getting educated and excelling in all walks of life. If he (Iman) is so worried about the Sharia, let him go and live in Afghanistan," Eqbal said.

Calling Iman's remarks "disgusting", Congress leader Mumtaz Patel said Islam did not permit women to be demeaned in this manner.

"It is very, very disgusting to see the so-called representatives of the community, especially coming from a party like the AIMIM that is supposedly representing Muslims, talk so derogatorily about women. Nowhere does Islam demean women like that. I condemn this statement, and being a Muslim woman, I think it is absolutely, absolutely wrong," she said.

The AIMIM leader's comments also drew sharp criticism from religious leaders. Chairman of Islamic Centre of India and Lucknow based cleric Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli said: "The type of language being used by some people has no place in our civilised society, and I think people should not make such a statement and should not use such words."

Meanwhile, Iman remained defiant, reiterating his justification for using harsh language.

"I may have used hard words, but these are just like a slap on the face of a recalcitrant child who refuses to wake up at a proper time," he said.

"In any case, my words were meant for simple, believing and practising Muslims," the MLA added.