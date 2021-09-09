BRICS Nations Support India's Views On Developments In Afghanistan: Official

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 13th BRICS Summit.

Russia, China, South Africa and Brazil supported India's perspective on the ongoing developments in Afghanistan and the region at the 13th BRICS summit, said Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Secretary Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs (CPV&OIA) today.

At a special virtual briefing, Mr Bhattacharyya said, "There was a very strong condemnation of terrorism and that the Afghan territory should not be used either for terrorism or for drug trafficking and that it should not become a problem in the neighbourhood."

"There is a strong reference to Afghan issue in the 'New Delhi Declaration.' There is a strong sense of consensus which is supportive of our perspective on the developments in Afghanistan and the region," he added.

Mr Bhattacharyya also informed that there was also reference that humanitarian aspect in Afghanistan must also be looked at. "The role of UN security council was also referred to in the context of Afghanistan," he added.

Earlier today, leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa BRICS who met virtually adopted the "New Delhi Declaration".

Calling for settlement of Afghan crisis through "peaceful" means, leaders of BRICS nations underscored the priority of fighting terrorism, including preventing attempts by terrorist organisations to use Afghan territory as a terrorist sanctuary and to carry out attacks against other countries.

In the declaration, leaders expressed strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed. "They committed to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, and terrorism financing networks and safe-havens," the declaration read.

On the issues of Afghanistan, BRICS leaders called for "refraining from violence and settling the situation by peaceful means in Afghanistan, through an inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue so as to ensure stability, civil peace, law and order in the country."

"They underscored the priority of fighting terrorism, including preventing attempts by terrorist organisations to use Afghan territory as a terrorist sanctuary and to carry out attacks against other countries," the declaration read.

The BRICS Summit, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was held in a virtual format. The meeting was attended by all BRICS leaders--Brazil President Jair Bolsanaro, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)