BRICS Leaders Call For Settling Afghan Situation By Peaceful Means

At BRICS summit chaired by PM Modi, leaders call for settling Afghan situation by peaceful means

The five-nation BRICS summit chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this evening called for settling the situation in Afghanistan through peaceful means. The declaration at the summit said the leaders also sought an "inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue so as to ensure stability, civil peace, law and order".

While the theme for the summit is "cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus'', the focus remained on Afghanistan.

The five-nation grouping (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) also underscored their "priority of fighting terrorism, including preventing attempts by terrorist organisations to use Afghan territory as terrorist sanctuary and to carry out attacks against other countries".

The declaration said they were "committed to combating terrorism... including cross-border movement of terrorists, and terrorism financing networks and safe havens".