"Afghanistan Should Not Become Source Of Terror": PM Modi At BRICS Meet

Afghanistan should not become a "threat to its neighbouring countries, a source of drug trafficking and terrorism," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address to the virtual summit of the five-nation grouping of BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa). The citizens of Afghanistan, he added, have "fought for decades and deserve to exercise their rights of defining of what their state will look like on their own".

While the theme for the summit is ''BRICS@15: Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus'', the focus is expected to be on Afghanistan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is also attending the summit, said the withdrawal of the US and its allies from Afghanistan has led to new crisis and it is "still unclear how it will affect regional and global security".

"Global security has faced serious challenges and system of strategic stability has gone all down. Our countries have paid special attention to this issue (Afghanistan). Russia and its BRICS partners have consistently spoken for establishing for its long awaited peace and stability on Afghan soil," President Putin added.

BRICS has adopted a "Counter Terrorism Action Plan" and "we have to ensure that BRICS is more productive in next 15 years," PM Modi said.

This is the second time PM Modi is chairing the BRICS summit. Earlier he had chaired the Goa summit in 2016. The Indian Chairship of BRICS this year coincides with the 15th anniversary of five-nation group.

"BRICS has made many achievements in the last one-and-a-half decade," PM Modi said at the meet, which is also being attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro.

"Today we are an influential voice for the emerging economies of the world. This platform has also been useful for focusing on the priorities of developing countries," he added.