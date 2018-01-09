Brahmagupta-II Stated 'Law Of Gravity' 1,000 Years Before Newton: Rajasthan Education Minister Speaking during a programme at the Rajasthan University in Jaipur yesterday, Mr Devnani asserted that Brahmagupta-II, known for his works in mathematics and astronomy in the 6th century, came up with a 'law of gravity' well over a thousand years ago.

Share EMAIL PRINT Rajasthan Education Minister Vasudev Devnani said Brahmagupta-II gave 'law of gravity' before Newton Jaipur: Highlights Rajasthan education minister says Newton not first to state 'gravity law' Claims mathematician Brahmagupta-II stated law of gravity 1,000 years ago Brahmagupta-II was a 6th century Indian mathematician and astronomer



Speaking during a programme at the Rajasthan University in Jaipur yesterday, Mr Devnani asserted that Brahmagupta-II, known for his works in mathematics and astronomy in the 6th century, came up with a 'law of gravity' well over a thousand years ago.



"We all have studied that Newton gave the law of gravitation, but delving deeper, we can find that it was Brahmagupta-II who came up with the theory of gravitation 1,000 years before (Issac Newton). Why don't we include this fact in the curriculum?" Mr Devnani asked.



The state primary and secondary education minister said the school curriculum was changed and close to 200 Indian personalities, including Rajput king Maharana Pratap, were included.



The minister also stressed that education should be value-based.



Referring to student leader of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Kanhaiya Kumar, the BJP leader said, "No Kanhaiya should be born in Rajasthan".



Kanhaiya Kumar was in 2016 arrested in connection with a case of alleged sedition and criminal conspiracy over holding of an event at JNU against hanging of parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.



The Rajasthan minister, who is not new to controversies, had last year claimed that cow was the only animal that exhales oxygen while quoting a research website.





Rajasthan Education Minister Vasudev Devnani has said that renowned Indian mathematician and astronomer Brahmagupta-II discovered the law of gravity 1,000 years before Issac Newton.Speaking during a programme at the Rajasthan University in Jaipur yesterday, Mr Devnani asserted that Brahmagupta-II, known for his works in mathematics and astronomy in the 6th century, came up with a 'law of gravity' well over a thousand years ago."We all have studied that Newton gave the law of gravitation, but delving deeper, we can find that it was Brahmagupta-II who came up with the theory of gravitation 1,000 years before (Issac Newton). Why don't we include this fact in the curriculum?" Mr Devnani asked.The state primary and secondary education minister said the school curriculum was changed and close to 200 Indian personalities, including Rajput king Maharana Pratap, were included.The minister also stressed that education should be value-based.Referring to student leader of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Kanhaiya Kumar, the BJP leader said, "No Kanhaiya should be born in Rajasthan". Kanhaiya Kumar was in 2016 arrested in connection with a case of alleged sedition and criminal conspiracy over holding of an event at JNU against hanging of parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.The Rajasthan minister, who is not new to controversies, had last year claimed that cow was the only animal that exhales oxygen while quoting a research website.