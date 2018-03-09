Rajasthan Only State Providing Education To 6.5L Children Under RTE: Minister Vasudev Devnani School Education Minister Vasudev Devnani today claimed that Rajasthan was the only state in the country which was providing education to over 6.5 lakh children under Right To Education (RTE).

Share EMAIL PRINT Rajasthan Only State Providing Education To 6.5L Children Under RTE: Minister Vasudev Devnani Jaipur: School Education Minister Vasudev Devnani today claimed that Rajasthan was the only state in the country which was providing education to over 6.5 lakh children under Right To Education (RTE). Replying to a question in the Legislative Assembly, the minister said according to the norms 25 per cent seats in schools are reserved for weaker sections of the society and that state government also stands first in reimbursing schools for the seats under the ambit of RTE.



Rajasthan is the only state where over 6.5 lakh children are getting education under RTE. The state has reimbursed Rs 264.29 crore to schools under RTE in 2016-17 fiscal, he informed the House, adding during the same period, funds were reimbursed to 24,387 schools and 1,300 were in the pending list.



Reimbursement to schools which are in the pending list will be completed according to norms, Mr Devnani said.



On the issue of fixing school fees, the minister said fee fixation committees, which includes school management, decide the fees in private schools.



If parents are not satisfied with the proposed fees hike, they can lodge a complaint with the committee constituted by divisional commissioners, he said.



Also, schools were directed to follow the curriculum, declare names, price and authors of books a month before a session begins and not to change school dress code before five years, Mr Devnani said.



Read: Brahmagupta-II Stated 'Law Of Gravity' 1,000 Years Before Newton: Rajasthan Education Minister



Click here for more





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



School Education Minister Vasudev Devnani today claimed that Rajasthan was the only state in the country which was providing education to over 6.5 lakh children under Right To Education (RTE). Replying to a question in the Legislative Assembly, the minister said according to the norms 25 per cent seats in schools are reserved for weaker sections of the society and that state government also stands first in reimbursing schools for the seats under the ambit of RTE.Rajasthan is the only state where over 6.5 lakh children are getting education under RTE. The state has reimbursed Rs 264.29 crore to schools under RTE in 2016-17 fiscal, he informed the House, adding during the same period, funds were reimbursed to 24,387 schools and 1,300 were in the pending list.Reimbursement to schools which are in the pending list will be completed according to norms, Mr Devnani said.On the issue of fixing school fees, the minister said fee fixation committees, which includes school management, decide the fees in private schools.If parents are not satisfied with the proposed fees hike, they can lodge a complaint with the committee constituted by divisional commissioners, he said.Also, schools were directed to follow the curriculum, declare names, price and authors of books a month before a session begins and not to change school dress code before five years, Mr Devnani said. Click here for more Education News