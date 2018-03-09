Rajasthan Only State Providing Education To 6.5L Children Under RTE: Minister Vasudev Devnani

Rajasthan is the only state where over 6.5 lakh children are getting education under RTE. The state has reimbursed Rs 264.29 crore to schools under RTE in 2016-17 fiscal, he informed the House, adding during the same period, funds were reimbursed to 24,387 schools and 1,300 were in the pending list.
Reimbursement to schools which are in the pending list will be completed according to norms, Mr Devnani said.
On the issue of fixing school fees, the minister said fee fixation committees, which includes school management, decide the fees in private schools.
If parents are not satisfied with the proposed fees hike, they can lodge a complaint with the committee constituted by divisional commissioners, he said.
Also, schools were directed to follow the curriculum, declare names, price and authors of books a month before a session begins and not to change school dress code before five years, Mr Devnani said.
