Boycott CBSE Re-Examination, Says Raj Thackeray

Addressing parents and students, Mr Thackeray said it was the responsibility of the government, but instead of owning up its mistake, it was again burdening the students with a re-examination of the leaked papers.
"The government is incapable of safeguarding the question papers and yet it is the students who have to bear the anguish of a re-exam. Why should they (students) be made to undergo this ordeal for no fault of theirs?" Mr Thackeray demanded.
"I appeal to all the parents of CBSE students in Maharashtra and rest of the country, that under no circumstances should you permit your children to sit for the re-examinations. If you bow and adjust now, you will be made to bend more in future."
He called for a "tough and firm united stand" on the issue.
"The government must be given a clear message to set its house in order first instead of compelling the students to suffer for its mistakes. If the parents falter now, and the students write the examinations again, then such mistakes will keep recurring in future," he said.
The CBSE has announced a re-examination in the two papers though fresh dates are yet to be announced.