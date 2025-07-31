Boy Falls Into Open Sewer In Delhi's Vasant Kunj, Rescue Ops Underway

A rescue operation is underway in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area after a minor boy fell into an open sewer while playing on Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at Vasant Kunj South police station around 1:24 pm, alerting authorities that a child had fallen into a sewer.

"Acting swiftly, a police team, along with other rescue agencies, rushed to the location," a police officer said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that some local children witnessed the incident and alerted nearby residents, who then contacted the police.

"The matter was treated as a priority, and multiple agencies were mobilised for a coordinated rescue effort. A JCB machine was deployed to remove sewage material and open up the chamber for search operations. Simultaneously, a fire tender along with four personnel from the Vasant Kunj fire station arrived at the scene to assist," he added.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) team, including the in-charge officer and three trained divers, also joined the operation. Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) personnel and four sanitation workers were pressed into service to support the ongoing efforts.

"The incident occurred near the Shiv Mandir, Rajokri Village, close to the MCD School. The sewer belongs to the MCD and was found open from the side," police said.

The identity of the child or his parents has not yet been ascertained. Police said all concerned teams are working jointly to locate and rescue the boy.

