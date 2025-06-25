Businessman Robbed Of Rs 30 Lakh At Delhi Home, Police Scan CCTV

A Delhi-based businessman was allegedly robbed of Rs 30 lakh by unidentified assailants from his residence in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, an official said on Wednesday.

The businessman is engaged in city gas distribution in the area, the official said.

According to police, the alleged incident occurred on June 23 when three to four unidentified men forcibly entered the house of Karan Chopra, and decamped with the cash.

"A call regarding the robbery was received at Vasant Kunj South police station, following which several teams were rushed to the spot," said the officer.

Mr Chopra told the police that a group of men allegedly barged into his house and robbed approximately Rs 30 lakh.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 309(4) (robbery), 331(6) (house trespass), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation), has been registered, the officer said.

The police said that CCTV footage is being scanned, and teams have been deployed to develop local intelligence.

