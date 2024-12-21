Man Gets Robbed Of Rs 8.5 Lakh After Being Blinded By Itching Powder In Delhi

The man was going to deposit the cash in a bank. (Representational)

A man allegedly threw itching powder into the eyes of a gas agency manager and robbed him of his bag containing about Rs 8.5 lakh in the Narela area of outer-north Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The victim, Vinay Tiwari, was going to deposit the money in a bank on Saturday afternoon when the incident took place, they said added.

Tiwari, who works as a manager of two gas godowns, said he collected Rs 8,45,000 from his workplace and was going to deposit the cash at HDFC Bank near Ramdev Chowk on his bike, police said in a statement.

"Suddenly he felt some foreign substance in his eyes, causing irritation. As he rubbed his eyes, he noticed that the bag containing cash was missing from the handle of his motorcycle," it said.

The police have launched a probe after registering a case under the relevant sections of law, it added.

