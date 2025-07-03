Delhi Police Solves Hotel Robbery Case Within Hours, 4 Arrested

Four robbers, including two juveniles, were arrested by Delhi police, and a sensational hotel robbery case was solved within hours due to swift police action in Kirti Nagar West district. The police recovered Rs 34,000 in cash and a mobile phone. The weapon and vehicle used in the commission of the offence were also recovered from the accused, Delhi police said on Thursday.

The police said that the complainant hotel manager was the mastermind behind the robbery.

Kirti Nagar police said, "On July 1, 2025, complainant Prince Kumar, Night Manager at Hotel Dev Place, reported that two masked individuals entered the hotel around 3:00 am on July 1. They threatened him with a knife, overpowered him, and stole approximately Rs 83,000 cash and a mobile phone from the reception counter. On his complaint, a case was registered at PS Kirti Nagar."

Following the gravity of the incident, a special team consisting of SI Jagmohan, HC Vikas, HC Dhramraj, HC Jangjeet and Ct Naveen, led by Inspector Sanjeev Dhodi SHO/Kirti Nagar under the supervision of Vijay Singh ACP/Punjabi Bagh was constituted to crack the case, and the investigation was taken up.

"During the investigation, a local inquiry at the crime scene and checking of CCTV cameras, it was observed that the complainant, Prince Kumar, was deleting data from his social media accounts on his phone. When questioned about this, he failed to provide a satisfactory explanation. From the outset, the complainant's behaviour appeared suspicious and unusual. The large amount of cash at the hotel reception counter, considering the hotel's profile, suggested possible insider involvement," Delhi police said.

Delhi police said that further interrogation led the accused to crack under pressure, and he confessed to the crime.

"He revealed that while he was in jail, he had befriended Ram Kumar Yadav, who was in judicial custody for a robbery case. After his release on bail, they maintained their friendship and would meet regularly. Both of them needed money to meet their daily expenses and wanted to earn easy money. They devised a plan to rob the hotel, where Prince would accumulate cash at the counter for 2-4 days and then inform Ram, who would come and rob the money. Prince then filed a false robbery complaint with the police," DCP Vichitra Veer said.

Police further said that as per the plan, Ram arrived with two CCL accomplices on a motorcycle.

"One CCL stayed outside while Ram and the other CCL accomplice, wearing masks, threatened Prince with a knife and robbed the cash. Prince had also involved a CCL boy working at the hotel in his plan by tempting him with money. After an intense interrogation, Prince was arrested in connection with the case. Based on his information, Ram Kumar and the other CCL accomplices were also apprehended from different locations in Delhi. The robbed cash and mobile phone were recovered from their possession. The weapon (knife) and motorcycle used in the commission of the offence were also recovered from the accused Ram Kumar. The recovered motorcycle was found to have been stolen from the area of PS Inderpuri," Vichitra Veer said.

The accused has been identified as Prince Kumar, a resident of Kamal Park, Sagarpur, Delhi. He has been previously involved in one criminal case, Ram Kumar Yadav, resident of Chachi Ka Mandir, Baljeet Nagar, Delhi. He has been previously involved in one criminal case. Two juveniles have also been arrested.

