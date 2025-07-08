Delhi Man Duped Of Rs 30 Lakh By 2 Posing As Probe Agency ED Officials

In a shocking incident, a car showroom manager was robbed of 30 lakh by some individuals who impersonated Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in the Chanakya Puri area of New Delhi. The incident occurred on June 20, police said on Tuesday.

According to Delhi Police The manager, Anil, was on his way home after his shift when his car was intercepted by some individuals, One of the men was wearing a police uniform, while the other was in plain clothes, They claimed to be ED officials and alleged that the showroom was involved in hawala transactions, The accused threatened Anil, saying he would receive a notice from the ED and would have to appear for questioning.

The accused took Anil to the Rajokri area and robbed 30 lakhs in cash from the car. After the robbery, the accused fled the scene, threatening to summon Anil to the ED office.

Based on Anil's complaint, the Chanakya Puri police registered a case and arrested two suspects.

In another incident, A 17-year-old boy named Aryan, son of Neetu and Sanjay, was injured in a firing that took place near Azadpur Terminal under the Adarsh Nagar Police Station area.

The Delhi Police confirmed on Tuesday that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Speaking from the trauma centre, Neetu, Aryan's mother and an eyewitness, told police that three youths armed with firearms suddenly arrived and opened fire.

"I, along with my son (Aryan), Ranjeeta and Nikhil, was standing on the footpath near the Foot Overbridge, which is opposite the main gate of MCD Colony, Azadpur. They were about to go back home. Just then, suddenly, three boys named Laddu, Shamsher, and Shanu from Jahangirpuri arrived there," she said.

She added, "They had firearms in their hands and opened fire on them. Aryan sustained two bullet injuries and was rushed to the Trauma Centre with the assistance of Azadpur picket staff."

Following the incident, the Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were called to the spot. An FIR (No. 564/25) has been registered under sections 109(1)/3(5) of the BNS and 25/27/54/59 of the Arms Act dated July 8, 2025. A search operation to locate the accused is currently underway

