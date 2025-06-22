Masked Men Loot Ice Cream Shop In Delhi, Steal <i>Kulfi</i> Packets, Cash, Phones

Three unidentified masked men allegedly looted an ice cream parlour in northwest Delhi's Keshavpuram area and decamped with cash, mobile phones and several ice cream and kulfi packets, police on Sunday said.

The incident took place around 11 pm on Saturday at a shop located on Talab road, they said.

The incident was recorded on CCTV footage and teams have been formed to find the accused, police said.

"Two men were holding knives and wearing face masks. They came on a motorcycle and barged into our parlour. They threatened us, forcing my brother to sit in a corner while one was guarding, another looted everything -- cash, mobile phones and ice creams," said Narender, the owner of ice cream parlour.

The CCTV footage from the scene shows the trio filling bags with ice creams and kulfis in a matter of seconds before fleeing on the same motorcycle, police said.

The footage from the CCTV camera is being checked and identification process is underway, they said.

The shop owner has claimed a total loss of nearly Rs 50,000 to 60,000, including the cost of the looted frozen stock.

In another incident, an ice cream seller was robbed by two persons near Shiv Mandir in northwest Delhi's Subhash Place.

One of the accused was caught by the public at the spot, police said.

The incident took place around 12.30 am on the intervening night of June 21 and 22 when the victim, identified as Roop Lal Prasad (45), was returning home after his routine ice cream sales, they said.

As Prasad reached near a sweets shop, one person allegedly grabbed him from behind while the other assaulted him with fists and took away his mobile phone and Rs 520 cash, police said.

The victim fell to the ground and sustained a head injury, they said, adding that a PCR call regarding the incident was received at Netaji Subhash Place (NSP) Police Station.

"While one of the accused managed to flee, the other was overpowered by locals and handed over to police," said a police officer.

The arrested accused has been identified as Suraj (18), a resident of Shakarpur, police said.

The robbed amount was recovered from his possession and efforts are underway to nab his associate, they said.

