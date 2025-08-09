Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

2-Year-Old Dies Boy After Falling Into Sewer In Delhi

The incident took place around 10.30 am on the Furni Road when the boy was playing outside his home, police said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
2-Year-Old Dies Boy After Falling Into Sewer In Delhi
The boy was pulled out of the sewer and rushed to a hospital.
New Delhi:

A two-and-a-half-year old boy died after falling into an open sewer in outer north Delhi's Khera Khurd village amid heavy rain Saturday morning, police said. The incident took place around 10.30 am on the Furni Road when the boy was playing outside his home, police said.

When they could not see him, his parents raised an alarm and called the police.

The boy was pulled out of the sewer and rushed to a hospital. He was declared brought dead there.   The matter was reported at Narela Industrial Area Police Station around 11.15 am, police said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Boy Falls Into Sewer, Sewer Deaths In Delhi, Open Sewer
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com