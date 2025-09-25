Hidden Cameras, Woman's Name Changed: The Sinister Plot Of Delhi Ashram Baba

Self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati alias Swami Parthasarathy, who has been charged for sexually harassing 17 female students at a private management institute, had secretly installed cameras in the women's hostel.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) accessed by NDTV, Parthasarathy would force the female students to visit his room late at night, and even accompany him on trips abroad.

The 62-year-old accused also forced one of the students to change her name against her will, the FIR said.

Parthasarathy is the director of Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management in Vasant Kunj. The institute is run by Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, in Karnataka's Sringeri, which said it has severed all ties with the accused.

Parthasarathy is on the run and efforts are on to arrest him, the police said.

At least 17 out of 32 students who appeared before the police have accused Parthasarathy of using abusive language, sending lewd text messages and forced physical contact.

Also Read | Delhi Baba Facing Sexual Harassment Charges Allegedly Authored 28 Books

The students belong to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and are pursuing post-graduate management diploma courses on scholarships at the institute.

In their complaints, the students accused Parthasarathy of sexually and mentally harassing them. They also accused him of sending them obscene and objectionable messages through WhatsApp or SMS.

They alleged all their complaints went unheard and that they were pressured by the female faculty and staff members, including Associate Dean Shweta, to comply with the accused's demands.

Those who protested Parthasarathy's demands were threatened with suspension and expulsion. They were also threatened with withholding their degrees and documents. The parents of the students were not allowed to intervene in the matter, they said.

During the course of investigation, the police found a Volvo car in the institute's basement that was used by Parthasarathy. Upon verification, it was found that the car used a forged diplomatic number plate (39 UN 1), and was seized.

Police said they have scanned CCTV footage and carried out raids at the place of the crime as well as the accused's personal address. Sources said a probe indicated he was last located near Agra. Several teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

In their statement, the Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetha, Sringeri, said the accused's conduct and activities were found to be illegal, inappropriate, and against the Peetha's interests. Consequently, it has severed all ties with him.