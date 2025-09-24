"Come To My Room, I'll Take You Abroad On Trip": Delhi Baba's Sleazy Chats

'Come to my room... I'll take you on a trip abroad, you won't have to pay anything' - sleazy messages sent by 'Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati' to young women entrusted to his care as the 'director' of a privately-run management institute in Delhi's posh Vasant Kunj area.

WhatsApp messages found on the mobile phones of 50 women from the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management have uncovered details of the abuse dozens of women suffered over the past 16 years, including receiving lewd text messages and forced physical contact.

In one message 'Swami Chaitanyananda' lures a woman by promising her wealth. In another he threatens someone else with poor marks; "... if you don't obey me, I will fail you..." he said.

Based on the investigation so far, and the recovered texts, police believe 'Swami Chaitanyananda', born Parthasarathy in Odisha, has been preying on women for at least 16 years, emboldened by escaping two previously filed molestation cases, in 2009 and 2016.

What is horrifying is that the second case was filed by a young woman from the same Vasant Kunj ashram, and no action, it appears, was taken, either by the police or ashram authorities.

Delhi Baba's Sexual Harassment MO

Police sources told NDTV the 'godman' would reach out to his victims via WhatsApp phone calls or messages. In many cases the first messages do not reflect threats. If his early texts did not elicit the response he wanted, the 'Swami' would then turn to blackmail about marks.

The women he targeted were from Economically Weaker Sections, or EWS, police said, possibly because the 'Swami' knew neither the women nor their families would speak up.

He was reportedly assisted in his horrid designs by three female wardens, all of whom may have also cajoled and bullied the abused women via WhatsApp messages and calls.

The wardens' statements have been recorded.

Where Is 'Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati'?

He was in London when this scandal broke - 17 women filed a complaint at Delhi's Defence Colony Police Station in early August - and was last seen in Agra, the police said.

Two earlier cases - the ones from 2009 and 2016 - are also on the books. The first relates to molestation and fraud; he was briefly arrested in connection on this charge.

Meanwhile, the 'godman' also faces two other charges. One relates to the use of a fake diplomatic number plate - for a United Nations vehicle - on a saffron-coloured Volvo sedan found at the ashram and reportedly used by him. In fact, multiple fake plates were recovered.

The fifth is for fraudulent conduct. This follows a complaint by the ashram itself. Ashram authorities said they had 'expelled' the 'godman' after the sex assault allegations broke.

The unit he headed (in Delhi) is a branch of a prominent religious body from South India, the Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetha in Sringeri, which called his actions "inappropriate".

