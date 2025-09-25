She Fell, Baba Asked For X-Ray Reports, "Baby, I Love You" Messages Followed

The police probe into allegations of sexual harassment at a prominent educational and spiritual institution in New Delhi has widened, with disturbing new details surfacing against Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-styled spiritual leader and director of the Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management in the Vasant Kunj area of the national capital.

According to the FIR filed in August 2025, multiple women students have accused the 52-year-old religious figure -- born Partha Sarathy in Odisha -- of harassment, coercion, and intimidation. Officials confirm that WhatsApp messages recovered during the investigation reveal that he allegedly addressed young students with messages such as "Baby," "I love you," "I adore you," and comments about their appearance, including compliments about hair and clothing.

The FIR mentions how the ordeal began for one student shortly after her admission in October 2024. She alleged that the first summoned her before Diwali that year, where he looked at her in what she described as a "strange" and "demotivating" manner.

In December, following a hairline fracture she sustained after a fall in the hostel, Saraswati reportedly directed her to send him her X-ray report on his personal mobile phone. It was from this point, the complaint alleges, that the inappropriate and coercive messages began.

The student has told investigators that she was routinely sent unsolicited and personal remarks, including: "You are looking beautiful today" and "I adore you." She was allegedly threatened with a reduction in marks and official notices if she failed to respond.

In March 2025, under the pretext of performing a religious ceremony for a new BMW car, Saraswati allegedly called her to his quarters. That night, he reportedly sent further messages urging her to meet him in person.

Three women staff members -- identified in the FIR as Shweta, Bhavana, and Kajal -- are accused of pressuring the complainant to delete these exchanges and even drafting an apology email on her behalf.

According to the FIR, during Holi celebrations, students were allegedly made to line up and apply colour to Saraswati first. Later, one of the complainants stated that she was summoned to his office, where he forcibly recorded a video and made objectionable remarks.

Further allegations include incidents during a trip to Rishikesh in June 2025, where several students claim they were called at odd hours and subjected to molestation. Those who resisted were allegedly barred from sitting for examinations or had their marks reduced.

ccording to investigators, WhatsApp chats and phone records recovered from nearly 50 women students suggest harassment and intimidation spanning over 16 years.

This is not the first time Saraswati has faced such accusations. Police records show he evaded earlier molestation charges in both 2009 and 2016, reportedly using his influence and network to avoid prosecution.

In the current case, 17 women jointly lodged complaints at Defence Colony Police Station in early August. At the time, Saraswati was believed to be in London but was later traced to Agra. He initially filed an anticipatory bail application in the Delhi High Court but withdrew it within days.

Delhi Police have since conducted raids across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan. A Lookout Circular has been issued to prevent him from leaving the country. He remains missing.