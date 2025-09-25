Delhi Baba Who Faces Sexual Assault Charges Using Disguise To Evade Arrest: Sources

Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a Delhi-based self-styled godman who faces allegations of sexual harassment, is trying to evade arrest by disguising himself, police sources said.

During raids to arrest him, the Delhi Police found out that Chaitanyananda has been taking on a new disguise frequently to give the police a slip. He does not use a mobile phone or any other electronic gadget to remove any risk of being traced, sources said.

A lookout notice has been issued in his name and several teams are using technical surveillance to find him.

The investigation so far found significant allegations - Chaitanyananda not only exploited female students but also encroached upon the institute's property and rented it out to private companies. He used this money to buy luxury cars, sources said.

Using his mobile phone, Chaitanyananda had easy access to the institute's and hostel's CCTV cameras which he monitored from his phone. He even had cameras installed outside bathrooms.

The DVR system which keeps recordings of CCTV footage has been tampered with, sources said, adding the hostel that currently houses 75 female students is empty.

A first information report (FIR) was filed with Vasant Kunj police station accusing him of multiple acts of sexual harassment and misconduct.

Students alleged they were sexually harassed and traumatised, with claims that those from economically weaker sections were allegedly pressured to visit the Chaitanyananda's quarters at night.

The FIR also mentions allegations of lewd messages sent via WhatsApp and SMS, and threats of withholding degrees and documents. The complaint alleged surveillance cameras were installed inside the women's hostel under the pretext of security, and that some people close to Chaitanyananda allegedly compelled students to comply with the accused's demands while turning a blind eye to complaints.

According to the FIR, a student who took admission in October 2024 said Chaitanyananda looked at her strangely and demotivated her. In December 2024, the student suffered a hairline fracture after falling from the hostel stairs.

Under the pretext of sending the X-ray report, Chaitanyananda asked her to contact him on his personal mobile number, the FIR said.

It is alleged that after this, Chaitanyananda began sending inappropriate and offensive messages to the student. If she did not respond to the messages, the student was allegedly threatened with a notice and a reduction in her marksheet.

In March 2025, the student was called by Chaitanyananda under the pretext of performing a puja for a new BMW car. Other students have also accused Chaitanyananda of calling them at odd hours and molesting them during his visit to Rishikesh in June 2025.

The student who protested against Chaitanyananda was prevented from appearing in the exam and her marks were deducted, the FIR alleged.