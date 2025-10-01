Sex Toy, Obscene CDs: Delhi Sleaze Baba Saga Gets Murkier

The saga of self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati is getting ever murkier with the Delhi police recovering a sex toy and some CDs, suspected to contain obscene videos.

On Tuesday, Chaitananyananda, whose original name is Parthasarathy and who hails from Odisha, was taken to his room at his ashram in Delhi's Vasant Kunj. Officials said the 62-year-old was fond of sex toys and one was also recovered from the room. At least five CDs, which are suspected to contain obscene videos, were also found, with one official stating that this was proof of his "compulsive sexual behaviour".

Among the other recoveries were three fake photos showing Chaitanyananda, who is accused of sexually assaulting at least 17 women, with former US President Barack Obama, a politician from the UK, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which were probably used to impress his followers and those who met him.

These pretensions of importance are in line with the seizure of fake visiting cards stating that he is a "permanent ambassador" to the UN Economic and Social Council and a "special envoy" to the BRICS grouping.

NDTV had also reported on Monday about the self-styled baba's sleazy messages to his students. Accessed chats revealed that he addressed a student as "sweetie baby daughter doll" and would keep sending her messages calling her "baby" throughout the day. In one conversation, he also asked a student, "You'll not sleep with me?"

One of the most shocking chats, however, points to Chaitanyananda being involved in a sex trafficking ring, telling a student that a "Dubai Sheikh" needs a sex partner and asking if she had any "nice friend".

When the woman says no, he asks how that is possible and presses her to think of a classmate or a junior.

Cases of sexual harassment had been filed against Chaitanyananda in August, and he managed to evade the police for nearly two months. He was finally arrested from a hotel in Agra on Sunday.

Police said he had checked into the hotel on September 27 and stayed inside the room to avoid being noticed by anybody.

He has been sent to police custody for five days and assets worth Rs 8 crore have been frozen.