Fake Photos With PM Modi, Barack Obama Found In Delhi Baba's Room: Cops

Delhi Police on Wednesday recovered three fake photographs from self-styled godman 'Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati', aka Parthasarathy from Odisha, aka 'Delhi Baba', who has been accused of sexually harassing at least 17 women at an ashram in the city's Vasant Kunj area.

The digitally-altered photographs show the 'Delhi Baba' posing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former United States President Barack Obama, and a politician from the United Kingdom.

The photographs were found in his room in the ashram, Delhi Police sources told NDTV.

In addition, business cards identifying him as a 'permanent ambassador' to the United Nations Economic and Social Council and a 'special envoy' for the BRICS bloc were also recovered.

Police also froze assets worth Rs 8 crore.

The cops also recovered what they described as a 'sex toy' and five CDs that may contain pornographic material. A separate police team also visited locations in Uttarakhand's Almora and Bageshwar, where 'Delhi Baba' hid to escape arrest after the scandal broke last week.

On the run for 50 days - since the first complaint on August 4 - he was tracked down to a hotel in Agra's Taj Ganj and arrested. During the arrest, police seized multiple digital devices, including a mobile phone that had access to CCTV cameras monitoring the premises of the privately-run educational institution, the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management.

Parthsarathy, declaring himself to be a 'Director' of the institute, allegedly preyed on the women, forcing them into sexual favours, first by cajoling then by threatening to withhold marks.

The women he targeted were from Economically Weaker Sections, or EWS, police said, possibly because the 'Swami' knew neither the women nor their families would speak up.

He was reportedly assisted in his horrid designs by three female wardens, all of whom may have also cajoled and bullied the abused women via WhatsApp messages and calls.

There are prior cases against him, including one from 2009 and another from 2016. The first relates to molestation and fraud; he was briefly arrested in connection on this charge.

The police have also arrested Hari Singh Kopkoti, 38, a close aide of the accused who had allegedly threatened a father of one of the victims against pursuing the case.