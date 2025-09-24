'Godman' Who Rarely Uses Mobile Phones. Who Is Delhi Baba Accused Of Molestation

'Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati' - a self-styled 'godman' born in Odisha as Partha Sarathy - has been accused of sexually harassing over a dozen women at an ashram in Delhi's posh Vasant Kunj.

Ostensibly the 'director' of a privately-run management institute, the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management, he faces complaints from 17 students, ranging from using abusive language, the sending of lewd text messages, and forced physical contact.

The statements of all 17 - they also said they had been blackmailed - were recorded.

The role of women faculty members and administrative staff is also under scrutiny - they reportedly forced students to comply with sexual demands - in this shocking case.

The 'godman' is on the run; his last known location was Agra. Police teams have been set up to track down and arrest him but progress has been hampered, largely because he rarely uses mobile phones and, in today's digital-first world, that makes it difficult to pinpoint his location.

Who Is Delhi Baba Accused Of Sex Assault?

Police sources told NDTV 'Chaitanyananda Saraswati' has been living in the Vasant Kunj ashram, of which he claimed to be the 'caretaker', for 12 years. Ashram authorities said they had 'expelled' him after the sex assault allegations broke. However, he already faces two cases of molestation - filed in 2009 and 2016 - with no apparent action having been taken by the ashram.

In 2009 a molestation and fraud complaint was filed in Delhi's Defence Colony and he was briefly arrested. Seven years later a second molestation case was filed, this time in Vasant Kunj.

While his financial status is unclear, it does appear he has amassed significant funds over the past decade, enough, at least, to buy fake diplomatic number plates for his car, a saffron-coloured Volvo sedan. The car was found in the basement of the 'ashram' in Vasant Kunj.

The car had fake United Nations plates - 39 UN 1.

The vehicle and CCTV footage from the ashram, as well as other digital devices, have been seized for further investigation. Police are also investigating the previous complaints.

'Inappropriate', Says Ashram

The unit he headed (in Delhi) is a branch of a prominent religious body from South India, the Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetha in Sringeri, which called his actions "inappropriate".

"The public is hereby informed that Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, formerly known as Swami (Dr) Parthasarathy has engaged in activities that are illegal, inappropriate, and detrimental to the interests of Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri (Peetham)," the statement said. "As a result, the Peetham has severed all ties with him."

'Taking Steps': AICTE

The All India Council for Technical Education, under whose umbrella the institute functions, has said it approved the establishment of the 'Sri Sharadha Institute of Indian Management-Research'.

"The Peetham administers the institution through a Governing Council, chaired by Dr Krishna Venkatesh, a respected educationist, along with other distinguished individuals."

"The Governing Council is actively taking steps to ensure the welfare of students and to prevent any disruption to the ongoing educational programmes," it said.

With input from agencies

