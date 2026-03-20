Boy, 8, Dies After Slipping In Water-Filled Construction Pit In Mumbai: Cops

An eight-year-old boy lost his life after accidentally falling into a water-filled construction pit in Mumbai's Malad (East) area, a police official said on Friday.

According to the Kurar police station official, the incident occurred on Thursday night when the child was reportedly trying to retrieve a ball that had fallen into the ditch.

Local police personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the boy, who was taken to a civic-run hospital in Kandivali, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, he said.

The deceased was identified by police as Divyansh Rajesh Mourya.

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