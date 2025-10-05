Advertisement
Boy, 8, Dies After Falling From Balcony While Playing In Gurugram: Cops

The victim's father told the police that the incident occurred on Saturday evening when his two sons were playing near the balcony.

Read Time: 1 min
The victim's father is a labourer by profession and also has a six-year-old son. (Representational)
Gurugram:

An eight-year-old boy died after falling from the balcony of a house on the second floor here, police said on Sunday.

The victim's father told the police that the incident occurred on Saturday evening when his two sons were playing near the balcony.

His elder son, Raunak (8), climbed onto the balcony grill on the second floor, lost balance and fell onto the street. Seeing their son bleeding profusely, the family rushed him to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The victim's father is a labourer by profession and also has a six-year-old son.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. It was later handed over to the family, police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

