Boy, 2, Playing Outside Home Attacked By Stray Dogs In Madhya Pradesh, Dies

A two-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani city on Tuesday, an official said.

The incident occurred early in the morning when the boy, Shaurya, was playing outside his home, said an official.

Barwani Municipal Council's Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) Kushal Singh Dodve said the two-year-old boy was attacked and killed by a pack of stray dogs outside the home when his parents were engaged in other work.

The body was so severely damaged in the dog attack that a post-mortem examination was difficult, he said.

Kushal Dodve said the municipal council used to run a drive to catch street dogs, but animal lovers and social organisations opposed it, leading to the programme coming to a halt.

Ravi Dodve, the boy's father, said his son managed to sneak out of the house unattended as its doors were open.

The boy's mother, Anita Dodve, said dead animals are dumped in nearby areas and when street dogs don't get food they attack local residents.

