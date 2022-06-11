Botched Nagaland Ambush: 30 Soldiers Named In State Police Chargesheet

Botched Nagaland Ambush: 30 Army soldiers have been named in state police chargesheet.

Thirty Army special forces soldiers have been named in a Nagaland Police chargesheet over a botched ambush last year that killed 14 civilians. The state police chief said their Special Investigation Team, or SIT, has given the chargesheet to court. It names one Army officer and 29 jawans.

The SIT alleged the soldiers did not follow standard operation procedures, or SOPs, and rules of engagement.

The SIT's investigation indicated the 21 Para Special Forces soldiers did not follow SOPs during the ambush that killed 14 civilians returning home in a pickup truck at night. A soldier died in a subsequent attack by villagers, who surrounded the jawans in anger, after the incident on December 4, 2021.

The Nagaland government has asked the centre for permission to act against the soldiers named in the chargesheet. The state police have also sent a letter to the Defence Ministry, asking for sanction to take action.

Nagaland is under the Armed Forces (Special) Powers Act, or AFSPA, which protects security forces from legal action without the centre's sanction.