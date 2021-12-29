Nagaland Firing: Army OKs Probe Team Access To Jawans, Say Police Sources

Protesters in Nagaland had clashed with the security forces after the ambush that went wrong

The army has agreed to give access to Nagaland's Special Investigation Team, or SIT, to record the statements of soldiers who were involved in an ambush that went horribly wrong on December 5, which claimed the lives of 14 civilians, police sources have said. A soldier died in a subsequent attack by villagers, who surrounded the jawans in anger.

The Nagaland SIT is likely to complete recording the statements of the 21 Para Special Forces soldiers this week, police sources said.

The Nagaland SIT has been expanded from eight members to 22 officers to speed up the probe, police sources said, adding the bigger team includes five Indian Police Service officers. The SIT has been further divided into seven teams.

It is not yet clear how the probe by the state-level team will proceed since Nagaland is under the Armed Forces (Special) Powers Act, or AFSPA, which protects security forces from persecution without the centre's sanction.

A separate army team that is part of the army's court of inquiry is already in Nagaland.

The counter-insurgency ambush that went horrifically wrong had started after a unit of the 21 Para Special Forces thought they saw a hunting rifle in a truck that was coming along the Tiru-Oting road of Nagaland's Mon district on December 5.

The forces, which laid an ambush for insurgents, immediately opened fire, killing six of the coal miners who were in the truck. Two others, who were injured, were taken to the hospital by the army. The matter went out of hand as villagers arrived and attacked the troops with machetes and killed one of them on the spot, slashing his throat.