Border Force Recovers 10 Kg Of Heroin From 3 Drones In Punjab

The Border Security Force (BSF) brought down a drone and shot at two others, apparently being used to smuggle heroin, near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, an official said on Tuesday.

About 10 kg of heroin, a pistol, a magazine and eight rounds were recovered in the series of incidents.

In one case, BSF soldiers opened fire at people who hurled a heroin packet across the border fence in Fazilka district.

A BSF spokesperson said the force also apprehended two persons.

In Amritsar's Rajatal village, the movement of a Pakistani drone was detected at around 8:30 pm on Monday and the BSF personnel fired at it, the official.

During the search of the area on Tuesday, the force recovered a black coloured drone (a DJI Matrice quadcopter). A packet of heroin (weighing 2.6 kg), wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, was found inside a bag attached to the drone, the spokesperson said.

In Amritsar's Bachiwind village, the BSF shot down another drone entering the village from the Pakistan side on Monday night.

3 kg of heroin, concealed inside three packets, was recovered from a polyester bag during the search, the spokesperson said, adding two people were also apprehended.

In Hardo Rattan village in Amritsar, the BSF opened fire at another Pakistani drone and later recovered two packets of heroin (weighing 2 kg) during a search of the area.

In Fazilka district, the BSF personnel opened fire at some people after they heard the thumping sound of something being thrown over the border fence near village Natha Singh Wala early Tuesday morning.

The suspects managed to flee, the spokesperson said, adding that two packets of (weighing 2 kg) and a China-made pistol along with a magazine and eight rounds were recovered during the search of the area.

