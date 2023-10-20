Border Force Lodges Protest With Pak Rangers For Unprovoked Firing In Jammu

The BSF took up the issue with Pakistan Rangers at a commandant-level flag meeting. (Representational)

The Border Security Force (BSF) has lodged a protest with Pakistan Rangers over unprovoked cross-border firing at a forward post along the Indo-Pak International Border in Jammu, in which two BSF personnel were injured, officials said today.

The BSF took up the issue with Pakistan Rangers at a commandant-level flag meeting held at a border outpost (BoP) along the International Border (IB) in RS Pura sector on Thursday evening, they said.

Two BSF personnel were injured on Tuesday after Pakistan Rangers "resorted to unprovoked firing" on border guards along the IB at the Vikram BoP in Arnia sector here, according to officials.

During the meeting, BSF officials also raised the issue of smuggling of narcotics from across the border and said they have pictorial evidence of smugglers killed by the force, the officials said.

As usual, they said, Pakistan Rangers denied their involvement.



