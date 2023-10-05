Border Force Arrests Pak Fisherman In Gujarat's Sir Creek

The BSF has time and again caught Pakistani fishermen when they enter Indian side of the Sir Creek.

The Border Security Force has apprehended a Pakistani fisherman with an "engine-fitted wooden boat" on Indian side of the Sir Creek, officials said.

The fisherman, caught late Wednesday evening, has been identified as Md Khamesa of the Sindh province in the neighbouring country, the BSF said.

Sir Creek is a tidal estuary - partially enclosed coastal body - that separates Gujarat from the Pakistani province of Sindh.

"On 04/10/2023, late evening, BSF patrolling party observed suspicious movement on Indian side Sir Creek. Immediately BSF troops rushed to the spot and apprehended 01 Pak fisherman with an engine fitted wooden boat close to Sir Creek," PRO BSF Gujarat said in a post on X.

"Apprehended Pak fisherman's identity has been ascertained as Md Khamesa, age 50 yrs, and is a resident of village Shahbandar in Sujawal district of Sindh, Pakistan," it further said.

