Pak National Arrested Near International Border In Gujarat's Kutch

"He revealed he entered Indian territory to catch birds and crabs." (Representational)

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday apprehended a Pakistani national near the international border in Kutch district of Gujarat.

Mahboob Ali (30) was apprehended after his suspicious movements close to the international border were noticed, a BSF release said.

"He was held from the northern end of Harami Nala, a tidal channel that serves as a natural boundary between India and Pakistan near Kutch district of Gujarat. An owl was recovered from his possession. He revealed he entered Indian territory to catch birds and crabs," the release added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)