Pak Man Arrested In Hyderabad Was Helped By In-Laws To Enroll For Aadhaar: Cops

A Pakistani national who was arrested for illegally entering India and staying in the city, was helped by his in-laws to try and secure an Aadhaar card using a fake identity.

The parents-in-law of Faiz Mohammed (24) had taken him to the Aadhar enrolment centre at Madhapur here and got him enrolled. However, he is yet to receive the ID card, police said on Friday.

He was enrolled in the name of his brother-in-law Mohammed Ghouse and the birth certificate was submitted as ID proof.

Investigation is on, they said.

Faiz Mohammed was arrested on Thursday on charges of illegal entering the country through Nepal.

He had been staying illegally at the residence of his wife, who is from Hyderabad.

A Pakistani passport and other documents were seized from his possession.

The accused's in-laws had picked him up from Nepal border and brought him to Hyderabad, a police release said.

His father-in-law and mother-in-law have been named as accused two and three in the case.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and the Foreigners Act against Faiz. He has been remanded and his in-laws would also be arrested, police said.

In 2018, Faiz had gone to UAE to work in a garments company. A year later, he met a 29-year-old woman from Hyderabad and helped her secure a job there. He then got married to her and the couple was blessed with a son, police said.

The woman, subsequently, came back to Hyderabad in August 2022 and was staying in the city.

