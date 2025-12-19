Agencies Launch Probe Into Bondi Shooter's India-Australia Trips, Visa Status

Central and state agencies in India have launched a detailed investigation into the Bondi Beach attacker Sajid Akram's immigration history, visa status, and travel movements between India and Australia. Sajid, 50, and his 24-year-old son Naveed opened fire on hundreds celebrating Hanukkah on Sydney's Bondi Beach on December 14. Sajid was shot dead by police at the scene, while Naveed has been charged with 59 offences including murder and terror.

Investigators found out that Sajid had made 27 attempts to obtain permanent residency (PR) in Australia but never secured the PR visa. However, he was given a Resident Return visa.

Sajid First Travelled To Australia As A Student

Sajid completed his Bachelor of Arts (BA) at the Anwar-ul-Uloom College in Hyderabad in 1998. Following this, he travelled to Australia on a student visa in the November of the same year.

In 2000, Sajid married Vanessa, who already held a PR status in Australia. A year later, Sajid's visa was converted to a partner visa, and in 2008, he obtained a Resident Return Visa.

The man's son Naveed was born in Australia in 2001 and was granted a permanent residency.

Sajid Visited India Multiple Times

In 2003, Sajid visited India with his wife, Vanessa. It is reported that they both got married again (in India) under the Muslim personal law. In 2004, Sajid took his son to introduce him to his relatives.

In 2006, Sajid visited India after his father's death. In 2012, he visited the country again. Sajid's last visit to India was in 2018 when he sold inherited property in Hyderabad. The earnings from this sale were used by him to buy a house in Australia.

Agencies are now investigating how Sajid managed to continue living in Australia despite not holding permanent residency. His financial dealings, visa extensions, and long-term overseas stay are also being investigated.