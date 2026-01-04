Bondi Beach Shooting 'Hero', Responders Honoured At Sydney Ashes Test

England and Australia's cricket teams honoured at the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney on Sunday emergency service personnel and members of the public who responded during a mass shooting at Bondi Beach.

The on-field guard of honour ahead of the clash was accompanied by loud applause from the sold-out crowd.

The biggest cheer came when hero Ahmed al Ahmed, who ran towards one of the attackers and wrestled the gun from him, walked out.

Heroes ❤️



A privilege and honour to host the first responders responsible for displayed tremendous bravery during the Bondi Beach terrorist attack. pic.twitter.com/Q9WdgsKVHc — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 4, 2026

Father and son Sajid and Naveed Akram are accused of targeting a Hanukkah event at the beach on December 14, not far from the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Fifteen people were killed and dozens wounded in what authorities have described as an antisemitic terrorist attack.

Cricket Australia chief Todd Greenberg called it "a devastating tragedy".

"The incredible acts of bravery by first responders and community members at the scene of the Bondi attack were a reminder of the spirit of community and self-sacrifice that unites us as a nation," he said.

"Our thoughts remain with those effected by this devastating tragedy and as a sport we will continue to provide what support we can."

Among those honoured were ambulance workers and police officers, surf lifesavers, and Jewish community groups.

A heightened security operation is in place for the Test, with uniformed and mounted police along with public order and riot squad officers patrolling the venue.

The measures mirror those for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, where specialist police were armed with semi-automatic rifles.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)