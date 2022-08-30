CEO's '18-Hour Days, Don't Do Rona-Dhona' Advice To Freshers Slammed

Shantanu Deshpande asked young employees to "worship your work". (File)

Bombay Shaving Company CEO Shantanu Deshpande is being slammed for an online post suggesting freshers must put in 18 hours at work in the first few years of their career.

In a LinkedIn post, Mr Deshpande asked young employees to "worship your work" and said work-life balance is not important in the early stages of one's career.

"When you are 22 and new in your job, throw yourself into it. Eat well and stay fit, but put in the 18 hour days for at least 4-5 years," his post read.

"I see a LOT of youngsters who watch random content all over and convince themselves that 'work life balance, spending time with family, rejuvenation bla bla' is important. It is, but not that early," added the founder-CEO of the self-grooming brand.

In the early stages of career, employees must "worship" his work and the "flex" built in the first five years carries them for the rest of it, said Mr Deshpande.

"Don't do random rona-dhona. Take it on the chin and be relentless. You will be way better for it," he further said.

Several Twitter users criticised Mr Deshpande's post and slammed the "toxic work cultures" in the country.

Its because of people like these that we will raise another generation of slaves who will work to make the likes of Shantanu Deshpande rich. Its high time we say bye to toxic work cultures designed to exploit employees. #shantanudeshpande#bombayshavingcompany@BombayShavingCohttps://t.co/qY9K8EgWMz — Aditi S (@heytee_11) August 30, 2022

"It's because of people like these that we will raise another generation of slaves who will work to make the likes of Shantanu Deshpande rich. Its high time we say bye to toxic work cultures designed to exploit employees," said an user.

Another user pointed out that Mr Deshpande's post comes at a time when mass layoffs by Indian startups has become a norm.

"At a time when mass layoffs by Indian startups has become a norm, Shantanu Deshpande, Founder CEO of @BombayShavingCo is not only vouching for a toxic work culture, but also justifying himself even after people have called out his opinion on LinkedIn. What do you think about it?" said another.

Mr Deshpande, meanwhile, edited his post to include his reply to the criticism he has been receiving. "Yikes. So much hate for 18 hour days. 😂 it's a proxy for 'giving your all and then some'. Edit 2 - for those wondering about culture at bsc, feel free to come any time or talk to any of our people," he said, referring to Bombay Shaving Company as "bsc".