Bomb Threat At Multiple Delhi Schools Prompts Evacuation, Search Operations

Several schools in the national capital received a bomb threat in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

According to the Delhi Police, Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka, Modern Convent School and ShreeRam World School in Sector 10, Dwarka received the threat through an email ID.

As a safety measure, the schools were quickly evacuated. Police and bomb disposal teams arrived at the scene and began a thorough search of the premises.

Although the previous two bomb threats turned out to be hoaxes, security agencies are taking today's call seriously and are following all necessary protocols.

Further information on the incident is still awaited.

Earlier in July, after receiving information about a bomb threat, the Fire Department and Delhi Police personnel were deployed at Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar, the Sovereign School in Rohini Sector 24, Modern International School in Dwarka Sector 19 and the Heritage School in Rohini Sector 23, among several other schools in the national capital.

Richmondd Global School Principal Moupali Mitra said that they had informed the Commissioner of Police only a few minutes after receiving the bomb threat email this morning. Each corner of the school was checked for explosives with the help of the bomb disposal squad and other teams, and it was found to be safe, she added.

"We are keeping an eye on every kind of message. We received the mail threat at 10:52 AM and mailed the Commissioner of Police at 10:58 AM. Immediately, the bomb squad and other teams arrived along with the Cyber department... We cross-checked every corner of the school, and it is absolutely safe... We are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the children... Some anti-social people are spreading such rumours, and we all must stand against them... The school is functioning normally," Mitra told ANI.

Similarly, three colleges of Delhi University also received bomb threats through email, police said on July 18.

According to police, IP College for Women, Hindu College, and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) received bomb threats via email.



