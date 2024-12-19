Body Of Class 11 Girl Found Hanging In Hostel Bathroom In Odisha

The police suspect that it was a suicide case. (Representational)

The body of a class 11 girl student was found hanging in her hostel bathroom in Odisha's Bhawanipatna town on Thursday, police said.

The girl has been identified as Tofali Naik, a native of Birikote village under Thuamul Rampur block of Kalahandi district, the police said.

Tofali was studying in Commerce stream and staying in Indravati girls hostel in the campus of the Maa Manikeswari University here.

When her hostel inmates found the bathroom locked from inside in the morning and no one was responding, they informed the hostel authority. Later, with the help of local police, the door was broken open and Tofali's body was found hanging from the shower pipe tied with a towel, a police officer said. The police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. A forensic team has been sent to the spot for further investigation, he said.

The police suspect that it was a suicide case. Nibedita Nath, vice-chancellor of the university said, the police are conducting the investigation and the exact reason behind her death would be known from the post-mortem report.

Tofali's father said he and his wife talked to her last night and she was a little depressed. But, he is ignorant about why she has taken such an extreme step.

