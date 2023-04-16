Bodies Of Atiq Ahmed, Brother Taken To Burial Ground After Post-Mortem

There was heavy police deployment outside the mortuary.

The bodies of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf were handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Sunday for performing the funeral rites.

The bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken to the Kasari Masari graveyard in an ambulance, in which an elderly person of the family was also seen.

Atiq's son Asad, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case who fell to police bullets, was buried at the same graveyard here on Saturday.

The graveyard is located in Ahmad's ancestral village and his parents were also laid to rest there.

There is heavy police presence at the graveyard and only a few distant relatives of the dead brothers and locals are present inside the burial ground.

Asad was the third of the five sons of Ahmad and was on the run since Umesh Pal's killing on February 24.

Hours after Asad was interred, Ahmad (60) and Ashraf, who were in handcuffs, were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists when they were answering queries from reporters while being escorted by police personnel to a medical college here for a checkup.

