Bodies Of 2 Indians Killed In Drone Attack In Abu Dhabi Reach Punjab

The victims worked from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (File)

The bodies of the two Indians who were killed in a drone attack in Abu Dhabi have reached Punjab today.

On January 17, Hardev Singh (35) and Hardeep Singh (28), and a Pakistani - all employees of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) - were killed and six others injured in suspected drone attacks near the UAE capital's airport. The attacks were claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

The body of Hardev Singh is being taken to Bagha Purana village in Punjab's Moga district, while that of Hardeep Singh has reached his native village, Mahisampur, nearly 35 km away from Amritsar, officials said.

An inconsolable Kanupriya Kaur received her husband Hardeep Singh's body.

Kaur, who arrived in India yesterday from Canada, was married nine months ago, said a relative Rajbir Singh, who brought the body to the village from the Amritsar International Airport.

Hardeep Singh was supposed to return to India on January 19 and then move to Canada, said Rajbir Singh. Hardeep Singh's father had died two and half years ago, he said.

Hardeep Singh is survived by his mother Charanjit Kaur and wife Kanupriya Kaur.