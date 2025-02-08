Advertisement
Bodies Of 2 Girls In School Uniforms Found Hanging From Tree In Odisha: Cops

Read Time: 1 min
The girls were missing for two days, an officer said. (Representational)
Malkangiri:

Bodies of two girls in school uniforms were found hanging from a tree in a forest in Odisha'a Malkangiri district, police said on Saturday.

The girls were missing for two days, an officer said. Both were studying in standard VII in a local school.

The family members had lodged a complaint, stating that they did not return home on Thursday after school.

They searched for the two minors but could not find them.

Locals found the two bodies hanging from a tree in the forest, the officer said.

After receiving the information, the police personnel of MV 79 Police Station and Motu Police Station along with Malkangiri SDPO Sachin Patel reached the spot and initiated a probe into the incident, he said.

A case has been registered, the officer added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

