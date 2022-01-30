Blast In Meghalaya Capital Commercial Hub, Stores Damaged: Police

Shillong blast: Police suspect it to be an IED blast.

A low-intensity blast in Shillong's busy Khydailad area triggered panic on Sunday evening, police said.

No casualties were reported in the blast that happened around 6.15 pm in the commercial hub of the state, they said.

The front portions of a mobile store and a wine shop were damaged due to the blast, police said.

It is suspected to be an improvised explosive device (IED) blast, a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

Bomb squad personnel were at the spot and the matter is being investigated, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)