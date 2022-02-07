Teen Confesses To Planning And Executing Shillong Blast, Other Explosions

The 17-year-old boy was detained in connection with the blast in Shillong on January 30.

A 17 year-old boy, detained earlier this week in connection with a recent IED blast, has revealed to investigating agencies that he had also planned and executed various explosions in the city last year, officials said Sunday.

The Class-12 student of a reputed college said he was involved in planting an improvised explosive device at the ruling NPP's office, and was part of the team that planned an IED attack in Laitumkhrah in August 2021, according to officials.

The boy was detained in connection with the blast at Police Bazaar in Shillong on January 30, and a live IED along with some bombs were recovered from his residence, Meghalaya Home Minister Lakhmen Rymbui had said.

He got acquainted with his handlers on social media, where he was influenced and misguided, a senior state government official said Along with him, two other minor boys (aged around 17 years) were also detained and sent to a juvenile home in connection with the case, he said.

The banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council, operating from Bangladesh, extensively uses social media to contact youths, and the investigating agencies are constantly monitoring the situation, he added.

Top officials of the National Investigation Agency have also arrived in the state to probe further, a home department personnel said.

