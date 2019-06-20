World Stands With India On Issue Of Terror: President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the joint Houses of Parliament to commence the 17th Lok Sabha

The entire global community stands with India on the issue of terrorism and designation of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist is a testimony to this fact, President Ram Nath Kovind said in his address to the joint Houses of Parliament today.

In his speech, President Kovind said the world community supports India's position on various issues such as climate change, economic and cyber-crime, action against corruption and black money and energy security.

"Today, the whole world stands with India on the issue of terrorism. Designation of Masood Azhar, responsible for dastardly terrorist attacks on our soil, as a global terrorist by the United Nations, is a major testimony to this fact," he said in his customary address after the formation of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Last month, the United Nations had designated Pakistan-based terrorist Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist" after China lifted its technical hold on a proposal to blacklist him.

A UN Security Council designation will subject Masood Azhar to an assets freeze, travel ban and an arms embargo.

China removed its hold on the proposal, which was moved by France, the UK and, the US in the UN Security Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee in February, days after the deadly Pulwama terror attack carried out by Masood Azhar's Jaish-e-Mohammed.

