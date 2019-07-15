BL Santhosh Appointed BJP's New General Secretary

BL Santosh was the party's general secretary in Karnataka for eight years.

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday elevated party's joint general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh as its general secretary (organisation), a day after Ramlal was moved back to the RSS after holding the post for over 13 years.

BL Santosh, an RSS ''pracharak'' with experience of electoral politics, especially in Karnataka, is considered a strong ideologue who is also well-versed with the poll dynamics.

The BJP said in a statement that his appointment comes into immediate effect.

BL Santosh was the party's general secretary (organisation) for eight years in Karnataka before he was made a national office bearer in charge of southern states in 2014.

